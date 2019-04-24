Wie to ‘take some time away’ from LPGA to heal injury

Michelle Wie also withdrew from defending her title in Singapore last month, posting on social media she was shutting down indefinitely because of wrist pain. — Picture by Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

LOS ANGELES, April 24 — Michelle Wie withdrew from the LPGA Los Angeles Open yesterday and said she will be sidelined indefinitely while trying to recover from nagging right hand injuries.

The 29-year-old American star also withdrew from defending her title in Singapore last month, posting on social media she was shutting down indefinitely because of wrist pain.

Wie returned at the year’s first major tournament, the ANA Inspiration, earlier this month but missed the cut and also missed the cut at last week’s LPGA Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

She met with doctors Monday and announced yesterday she was going to focus on her health without giving a timetable for her LPGA return.

“Had an encouraging visit with my doctor, however we both think it’s in my best interest to take some time away to allow my body to heal properly and get stronger,” Wie posted on Instagram.

“Health is my top priority right now and hopefully I can get back to being pain free real soon. Thank you everyone for staying patient with me. I appreciate y’all.”

Wie has been nagged by past wrist injuries as well as neck, back, hip, knee and ankle injuries. — AFP