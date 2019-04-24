Ribery ruled out of German cup semi-final with muscle problem

Ribery decided at short notice not to travel to Bremen for today's clash after complaining of ‘muscular problems’. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, April 24 ― Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has pulled out of his side's German Cup semi-final with Werder Bremen with a muscle problem, the Bundesliga club confirmed today.

Ribery, 36, decided at short notice not to travel to Bremen for today's clash after complaining of “muscular problems”, the club announced on their website.

The former French international is expected to end his 12-year Bayern career at the end of this season, and is in line to add to his domestic haul of eight league titles and five German Cups before he leaves.

Bayern face Bremen for the second time in a matter of days, having beaten them 1-0 at home in the league on Saturday.

Today, they travel to the Weserstadion to fight for a place in the German Cup final against RB Leipzig on May 25.

Aside from Ribery, Niko Kovac's side are also missing Arjen Robben and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer through injury, while centre-back Niklas Suele is serving a one-game suspension in the cup. ― AFP