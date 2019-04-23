Peng Soon-Liu Ying, Cheam Jun Wei through to Round Two

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying toiled for 57 minutes before edging Singapore’s Danny Bawa Chrisnanta-Tan Wei Han 13-21, 22-20, 21-18 in the first round of the mixed doubles event at the 2019 Badminton Asia Championships in Wuhan, China today.

The Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallists Peng Soon-Liu Ying will meet China’s He Jiting-Du Yue in the second round.

Two other Malaysian mixed doubles pairs – Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing and Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei – crashed out in the first round.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing went down fighting 12-21, 21-14, 15-21 to top seeds Zheng Siwei-Huang Yaqiong of China while Tang Jie-Yen Wei lost 15-21, 17-21 to Hong Kong’s Yeung Ming Nok-Ng Taz Yau.

Meanwhile, men’s singles shuttler Cheam Jun Wei did well to top Group B in the qualifiers to advance to the main round.

After disposing of Iran’s Amir Jabbari 21-13, 21-14, Jun Wei had to slog for three games to oust Sri Lanka’s Niluka Karunaratne 21-11, 19-21, 21-18 and set up a first-round clash against Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin. — Bernama