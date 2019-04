Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates with teammate Neymar after scoring a goal during the French Cup football match against GSI Pontivy at the Moustoir stadium January 6, 2019. The world’s most expensive player Neymar is set to return from a foot injury when the Parisians host Monaco April 21, 2019. — AFP pic

PARIS, April 21 — Paris Saint-Germain won the French Ligue 1 title for a sixth time in seven seasons today after second-placed Lille failed to win at Toulouse.

Qatar-backed PSG are 16 points ahead of Lille who have five games of the season to play after only losing on three occasions in another dominant league campaign.

The Parisians host 2017 winners Monaco later today with the world’s most expensive player in Neymar set to return from a foot injury. — AFP