Melaka end winless run by stunning Kedah

Brazilian import Anselmo Cassagrande emerged as the hero of Zainal Abidin Hassan’s team when he headed in the only goal of the match from a corner kick by Safiq Rahim in the 49th minute in the Super League at the Hang Jebat Stadium April 21, 2019. — Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Melaka ended a five-match winless run in the Super League by scoring a stunning 1-0 win over Kedah at the Hang Jebat Stadium today.

Brazilian import Anselmo Cassagrande emerged as the hero of Zainal Abidin Hassan’s team when he headed in the only goal of the match from a corner kick by Safiq Rahim in the 49th minute.

Melaka, who had lost four matches and drawn one since beating Kuala Lumpur 2-0 on March 3, moved up two places to fifth with 14 points from 10 matches while Kedah stayed third in the 12-team standings with 15 points.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League, Sarawak failed to take advantage of playing on home ground when they went down 0-2 to UiTM FC at the State Stadium in Kuching.

UiTM, who scored through Montenegro striker Zarco Korac (29th minute) and Senegal’s Robert Mendy (85th), are now third with 17 points after nine matches while Sarawak find themselves in eighth spot with eight points. — Bernama