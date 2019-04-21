Malaysian girls end seven-year gold drought in tenpin bowling

KUCHING, April 21 — Malaysian girls end seven-year gold medal drought in the second day of the 20th Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championships (AYTBC) through Nur Syazwani Sahar, and Gillian Lim Siew Giok, in the girl’s doubles squad event today.

Nur Syazwani and Gillian Lim bagged a total pinfalls of 2,513 followed by Singaporean Charmaine Chang and Amabel Chua who won a silver medal with 2,354 total pinfalls while the bronze medalist was Kim Hyenonji and Oh Ahhyeon from South Korea with total pinfalls of 2,231.

Meanwhile Brandon Ong and Jomond Chia from Singapore won the gold medal for the boy’s doubles with total pinfalls of 2,740.

Two Malaysian boy’s duo did amazing performances and claimed second and third through Nevern Netaneel Marcellinus and Muhammad Hafiz Zainuddin who put the final score with 2,526 pinfalls, winning the silver medal while fellow compatriot Shahrukh Amin Zulkifli and Muhammad Syazirol Samsuddin won the bronze with a score of 2,458.

Nurul Alyssa Junaidi and her twin sister Nurul Ayunni Junaidi completed today’s match in fifth place, with total pinfalls of 2,296 with 26 points behind Macau bowlers Chan Hei Io and So Cheng Lam.

The last time Malaysian girl’s doubles squad bagged Gold medal was in the 17th edition of AYTBC in Hong Kong, China in 2013 through Faten Najihah and Victoria Chin with their total pinfalls of 2,644.

The 20th edition of AYTBC is participated by 72 young bowlers from 10 countries namely Australia, South Korea, Macau, The Philippines, Bahrain, Singapore, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. — Bernama