Young Malaysian ice skater bags gold, silver at Asia Skate Beijing

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Malaysia’s young ice skater, C. Sree Abiraame started off the 14th Ice Skating Institute (ISI) Asia Skate Beijing 2019 championship in China in style by winning a gold and a silver medal on the opening day.

The seven-year-old pint-sized Sree, representing Sunway Pyramid Ice Malaysia Club, clinched the gold medal in the mixed category of 6-7 years Artistic Freestyle 1 event by scoring 5.0 points.

China’s skaters Chen Sophia (4.0 points) and Emma Chai Mu Tian (3.0 points) claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively at the Le Cool Skating Rink, Beijing.

Later in the Footwork 1, the adorable girl bagged silver after finishing behind Hu Cen En of Hong Kong, in the event participated by two skaters.

Sree will next compete in Solo Competition Freestyle 1, Freestyle 1 and Speed Skating tomorrow, before closing off the tournament with Open Freestyle Bronze event on Sunday.

A total of 483 skaters representing 20 clubs from eight countries participated in the tournament, which features 703 finals in various age group.

“Hope all Malaysians will pray for the success of Sree. This is a mix tournament (both boys and girls), but Sree will give her best to win more medals for Malaysia,” her father B. Chendren told Bernama.

Sree started off her 2019 season with a bang after winning five gold medals at the Middle East 4th official ISI International Figure Skating tournament held at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) in February.

She brought back four gold, one silver and one bronze from ISI Skate Asia in Bangkok in August and another four gold from the ISI Asia Skate Shenzhen in December last year. — Bernama