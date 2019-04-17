Snodgrass banned for anti-doping official misconduct

West Ham's Robert Snodgrass (left) is given a one-match ban after being found guilty of misconduct towards UK Anti-Doping officials. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, April 17 ― West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass was handed a one-match ban yesterday after being found guilty of misconduct towards UK Anti-Doping officials.

The Football Association announced an Independent Regulatory Commission found Snodgrass guilty of the offence.

It is believed Scotland international Snodgrass, who was not scheduled for a test and didn't refuse to take it, was abusive to the officials when they visited West Ham's training ground in February.

The 31-year-old was also fined £30,000 (RM161,885) and an FA statement read: “A misconduct charge against Robert Snodgrass has been found proven by an Independent Regulatory Commission.

“It was alleged that his language and/or behaviour towards UK Anti-Doping officials, who were visiting West Ham United's training ground on 06 February 2019, was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.

“The player has been given a one-match suspension, which is not currently active whilst he considers his right of appeal, and fined £30,000.”

The ban is not active while Snodgrass, a regular for West Ham this season, considers whether to appeal. ― AFP