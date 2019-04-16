Tsonga quits against Fritz in Monte Carlo

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in action during the match against Martin Klizan in Melbourne January 15, 2019. — Reuters pic

MONTE CARLO, April 16 — American Taylor Fritz profited from Jo-Wilfried Tsonga’s back problem, advancing 6-4, 2-0 today when the Frenchman retired in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Tsonga’s pullout after 57 minutes on court was a setback as he returns from 2018 knee surgery.

The Frenchman, who turns 34 tomorrow, reached the semi-finals here in 2013 and 2016 but did not compete on the clay last spring.

He reached the semi-finals last week in Marrakech, losing to countryman Benoit Paire.

Fritz, ranked 65th, was making his Monte Carlo debut and ended a run of four first-round losses dating to February. — AFP