Hertha coach Dardai to leave post at season end

BERLIN, April 16 — Hertha Berlin coach Pal Dardai will leave his post at the end of the season after a disappointing run in recent months, the club said today.

Hungarian Dardai, Hertha’s most capped player in the Bundesliga, has been in charge since 2015. He is expected to remain with the club and return as youth coach in 2020, Hertha said.

A recent run of five consecutive losses that have seen the team drop to 11th place in the league was keys in the club’s decision to remove him from his post next season.

“We jointly reached the conclusion that a new stimulus in the summer is the right step for the team,” Hertha general manager Michael Preetz said in a club statement.

Hertha have managed only two wins in their last 11 league games and are out of contention for a European spot.

Dardai played for Hertha from 1997 to 2011 before taking over the team as head coach four years later.

“I am thankful for the chance I got here and I am proud of what we have achieved in this time together,” former Hungary international Dardai said.

“But sometimes there comes a time for a change. I have always stressed that I only care about what is best for Hertha because Hertha is and will remain my home.” — Reuters