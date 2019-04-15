Schauffele relishes ‘awesome’ runner-up finish to Woods

Xander Schauffele of the US gestures after a par on the 15th green during final round play in Augusta April 14, 2019. — Reuters pic

AUGUSTA, April 15 — Xander Schauffele said the sight of his name briefly topping the Masters leaderboard yesterday paled in comparison to witnessing Tiger Woods’s triumph.

“It was an awesome experience,” the 25-year-old American said. “It’s hard to really feel bad about how I played, just because I just witnessed history.

“It was really cool coming down the stretch, all the historic holes, Amen Corner, 15, 16, Tiger making the roars.

“I was trying to push myself, but I feel like I got a very full, fully filled Masters experience here in my second year.”

Schauffele, playing two groups ahead of Woods, briefly topped the leaderboard at 12-under through 14 holes.

That’s where he finished after a final-round 68 — tied with former US Open winner Dustin Johnson and three-time major winner Brooks Koepka for second place, one shot behind Woods.

It wasn’t bad for a player who started the day five shots behind 54-hole leader Francesco Molinari.

“I did have my 30 seconds in the sun with the lead and it was a really cool feeling,” said Schauffele, the 2017 US PGA Tour’s rookie of the year.

“And like I said, it just proves to my team and I that we can contend and that we can win on this property.” — AFP