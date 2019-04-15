Cheika won’t pick ‘disrespectful’ Folau after anti-gay row

This file photo taken on February 24, 2018 shows Australia's Waratahs player Israel Folau running to score a try against the Stormers of South Africa during their Super rugby union match in Sydney. — AFP pic

SYDNEY, April 15 — Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said today that Israel Folau’s “disrespectful” anti-gay comments had ruled him out of selection as the World Cup looms.

Cheika said Folau, who is facing the sack by Rugby Australia for saying “Hell awaits” homosexuals, was unlikely to play for him again in an Australia shirt.

The deeply religious 30-year-old, who was embroiled in a similar row last year, has stood by his comments and says he is prepared to choose his faith over rugby.

“We had a discussion after the last time and made it pretty clear about his right to believe and our support in that, if that’s what he wants, to be part of the team,” Cheika told reporters.

“But getting it out in that disrespectful manner publicly is not what our team is about.

“When you play in the gold jersey we represent everyone in Australia, everyone. Everyone that is out there supporting us, we don’t pick and choose.”

Folau posted a banner on Instagram last week that read: “Drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolators — Hell awaits you.”

It remains online and has attracted more than 39,000 likes.

Wallabies sponsor Qantas was among the critics and Rugby Australia, which said it intends to sack him, is expected to issue a formal code of conduct breach notice later today.

When asked whether he would select Folau again, Cheika, who fronted the media alongside Wallabies captain Michael Hooper and NSW Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson, said it was highly unlikely.

“I think as it stands right now... you wouldn’t be able,” Cheika said.

Neither Cheika nor Gibson have spoken to Folau, but Hooper said he had exchanged a brief text message with his Waratahs and Wallabies team-mate.

Asked if he would still be comfortable taking the field alongside him, Hooper replied: “Like was said before, in this current state and being here and talking about this as a rugby player, it makes it hard, it makes it difficult.”

“It’s hard being here, we’re rugby players for sure, we are trying to create the best team environment we possibly can and at national level,” he added.

Yesterday Folau, Super Rugby’s record try-scorer, told the Sydney Morning Herald he was ready for life without rugby, saying, “I live for God now”.

“Whatever His will is, whether that’s to continue playing or not, I’m more than happy to do what He wants me to do,” Folau said. — AFP