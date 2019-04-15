American teenager Anisimova closes on WTA top 50

Amanda Anisimova of the United States hits a backhand against Andrea Petkovic of Germany (not pictured) in the first round of the Miami Open in Miami March 20, 2019. — Picture by Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

PARIS, April 15 — American teenager Amanda Anisimova moved to the brink of breaking into the world’s top 50 on Monday after claiming her maiden WTA title in Bogota at the weekend.

The 17-year-old is the youngest player in the top 100, having climbed the rankings this year following her run to the Australian Open last 16 in January.

Reigning US and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka retains her slim lead over former no. 1 Simona Halep at the summit.

WTA top 20

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5,967 pts

2. Simona Halep (ROM) 5,782

3. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 5,645

4. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,580

5. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5,220

6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,020

7. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,640

8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 4,386

9. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 4,275

10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,520

11. Serena Williams (USA) 3,461

12. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3,421

13. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,145

14. Madison Keys (USA) 3,011

15. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,845

16. Wang Qiang (CHN) 2,812

17. Julia Goerges (GER) 2,630 (+1)

18. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,580 (-1)

19. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2,525

20. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,515

Selected:

23. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 1,979

28. Maria Sharapova (RUS) 1,706

49. Venus Williams (USA) 1,115

54. Amanda Anisimova (USA) 1,048 (+22) — AFP