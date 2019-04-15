American teenager Anisimova closes on WTA top 50

PARIS, April 15 — American teenager Amanda Anisimova moved to the brink of breaking into the world’s top 50 on Monday after claiming her maiden WTA title in Bogota at the weekend.
The 17-year-old is the youngest player in the top 100, having climbed the rankings this year following her run to the Australian Open last 16 in January.
Reigning US and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka retains her slim lead over former no. 1 Simona Halep at the summit.
WTA top 20
1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5,967 pts
2. Simona Halep (ROM) 5,782
3. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 5,645
4. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,580
5. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5,220
6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,020
7. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,640
8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 4,386
9. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 4,275
10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,520
11. Serena Williams (USA) 3,461
12. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3,421
13. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,145
14. Madison Keys (USA) 3,011
15. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,845
16. Wang Qiang (CHN) 2,812
17. Julia Goerges (GER) 2,630 (+1)
18. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,580 (-1)
19. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2,525
20. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,515
Selected:
23. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 1,979
28. Maria Sharapova (RUS) 1,706
49. Venus Williams (USA) 1,115
54. Amanda Anisimova (USA) 1,048 (+22) — AFP