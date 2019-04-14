Molinari grabs Masters lead with Tiger, Finau two back

Tiger Woods chips onto the 15th green during third round play. — Reuters pic

AUGUSTA, April 14 — Tiger Woods fired a five-under par 67 in yesterday's third round of the Masters to grab a share of the late clubhouse lead, two strokes behind reigning British Open champion Francesco Molinari.

Woods, a 14-time major winner seeking his first major crown since the 2008 US Open, had six birdies against a lone bogey to roars of delight from the crown at Augusta National Golf Club.

Woods, a four-time Masters champion seeking his first green jacket since 2005, stood with fellow American Tony Finau on 11-under 205 after 54 holes at the year's first major tournament.

Italy's Molinari was on top, however, at 13-under thanks to four consecutive birdies starting on the par-3 12th hole.

World number 12 Woods has never won a major when he was not at least sharing the lead entering the final round.

But Woods took huge steps toward grabbing a fifth Masters green jacket with a stellar start, the 43-year-old American superstar answering a bogey at the fifth with birdies on the next three holes.

He followed with birdies at the par-5 13th and 15th and added his third in four holes at the par-3 16th.

Finau, chasing his first major title, fired a bogey-free eight-under 64. — AFP