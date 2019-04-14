JDT tighten grip on Super League after edging PJ City

JDT’s Diogo Luis Santo (left) in action against Petaling Jaya City FC’s Elizeu Araujo De in last night’s match. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Super League defending champions, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have strengthened their hold on the league table after a narrow 1-0 win over Petaling Jaya City FC (PJ CITY FC) at Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ) in Kelana Jaya tonight.

The win saw the Southern Tigers amassed 23 points after nine matches and have a five-point edge over their nearest challenger, Pahang who will be facing PKNS FC at Shah Alam Stadium tomorrow night.

In the match at MBPJ Stadium, striker Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad slammed in the only goal of the game in the 26th minute after receiving a pass from Muhammad Safawi Rasid.

Meanwhile, Perak representative, PKNP FC rose three rungs to the seventh spot after defeating Melaka 1-0 at the Manjung Municipal Stadium.

The solitary goal was contributed by Melaka defender, Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee who pushed the ball into their goal in the 65th minute.

In this regard, Felda United failed to capitalise on their home ground advantage when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Kuala Lumpur at Tun Abdul Razak Stadium in Jengka , Pahang.

In the match, Abdul Azim Rahim put the hosts ahead in the 34th minute before Kuala Lumpur captain, Indra Putra Mahayuddin equalised for the visitors in the 56th minute after pushing in a pass from Azmi Muslim.

In the Premier League, Sabah maintained their second position in the league despite a 1-1 draw with UiTM FC in a game at Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu.

Sabah earlier opened the score through Rodoljub Paunovic in the 49th minute before Rober Lopez Mendy equalised for the visiting team in the 83rd minute.

Meanwhile, UKM FC and Selangor United also collected one point each after drawing 2-2 at Kuala Lumpur Stadium in Cheras.

The two goals of the Varsity Boys’ were an own goal by visiting player, Ridzuan Kamis in the 38th minute and Mateo Roskam in the 89th minute while Selangor United’s two goals were netted by Ranggi Oftawan Osman in the 54th minute and Mohamad Yazid Zaini in the 74th minute.

Meanwhile, Terengganu FC II (TFC II) suffered a shock 1-2 defeat to lowly Sarawak at Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.

In the match, TFC II opened the score first via lethal striker, Akanni Sunday Wasiu in the 15th minute before Sarawak struck back with two goals by Brazilian import, Hudson Dias de Jesus in the 38th minute and 74th minute. — Bernama