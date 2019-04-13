Syed Saddiq: Organiser will ensure pro tour teams’ participation next year

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre), Minister of Youth and Sports Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (3rd left), Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (3rd right) and the winners of the Le Tour de Langkawi, April 13, 2019. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, April 13 — The Youth and Sports Ministry today assured that the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) next year will include the participation of world professional tour (Pro Tour) teams.

Its minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the organiser of LTdL 2019, Human Voyage (M) Sdn Bhd would have time to ensure that the Pro Tour teams participate in the region’s biggest cycling race next year.

“This will not be repeated next year as the organiser has been appointed for a three-year period which means they will have enough time to prepare and make sure that the event dates do not overlap with other races.

“Nevertheless the race was organised rather well within a short period of time, at the lowest cost ever with government funds. The turnout as well as local and international media coverage were good, so just imagine what they will be able to do next year,” he told a press conference here today.

He was commenting on the absence of world professional tour (Pro Tour) teams in the 24th edition of LTdL cycling event which ended today.

Syed Saddiq said on the overall he was very happy with LTdL 2019 as he described the event as successful.

According to him, this year’s LTdL was a success as two final stages of the race were brought to Langkawi and Genting Highlands was also featured in the race.

“I’m very happy and I hope with the cooperation of the organisers we will be able to bring LTdL to Sabah or Sarawak next year,” he said. — Bernama