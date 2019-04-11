Norwich's promotion push slowed by Reading

Reading's Liam Moore celebrates at full time at Carrow Road in Norwich April10, 2019. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, April 11 ― Norwich's charge towards promotion from the Championship suffered a setback as Andy Rinomhota snatched a dramatic injury-time equaliser for Reading to earn a 2-2 draw at Carrow Road yesterday.

Yakou Meite's 30th-minute goal looked like giving the struggling Royals an unlikely victory until late-goal specialists Norwich scored twice in two minutes.

Centre-back Ben Godfrey produced a superb finish in the 86th minute to equalise and Christoph Zimmermann then put the league leaders ahead.

However, seven minutes into stoppage time Rinomhota guided the ball into the far corner, bringing Norwich's eight-game winning run to an end.

Sheffield United had the chance to leapfrog Leeds into second place and close the gap to Norwich but they were held to a 1-1 draw at Birmingham.

Enda Stevens gave the visitors the lead in the 38th minute but Michael Morrison levelled four minutes later.

The Blades remain a point behind Leeds in third and seven adrift of Norwich with five games remaining.

An eventful evening in Rotherham ended with 10-man Aston Villa securing a seventh consecutive win to move up to fifth.

Tammy Abraham's early penalty miss looked very costly when Tyrone Mings was penalised for handball in the other area and shown a second yellow card, with Will Vaulks converting.

But a third penalty awarded just after the break was converted by Jonathan Kodjia.

Three minutes later a fine individual goal from Jack Grealish put Villa ahead and they held on for a 2-1 victory.

Brentford won for the first time in six matches, 2-0 against bottom side Ipswich, who are now hanging on to their Championship status by their fingernails.

Neal Maupay's 25th goal of the season in the 20th minute put the Bees ahead and Ollie Watkins doubled the advantage eight minutes later.

An 89th-minute goal from Jordy de Wijs earned Hull a 2-1 victory over struggling Wigan, who had led through Nick Powell before Fraizer Campbell equalised.

Millwall picked up a potentially valuable point in a 0-0 draw with QPR to edge two points clear of the relegation zone. ― AFP