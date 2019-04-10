Malay Mail

Nicol cruises into second round of DPD Open in Eindhoven

Nicol David (pic) dispatched world junior champion, Rowan Elaraby 11-8, 9-11, 11-8 and 11-7 in just 37 minute at Squash Time glass courts in Eindhoven. ― File pic via Professional Squash Association website
KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 ― Malaysian squash queen Datuk Nicol David got off to a perfect start by advancing into the second round of 2019 DPD Open Squash Tournament in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, on Monday (Tuesday in Malaysia).

Nicol, who resides in Amsterdam, put up a sizzling performance after she dispatched world junior champion, Rowan Elaraby 11-8, 9-11, 11-8 and 11-7 in just 37 minute at Squash Time glass courts.

The 35-year-old Penangite, however, faced a tricky second round tie against another Egyptian, reigning world champion Nour El Sherbini on late yesterday.

Sherbini received a bye in the first round.

“I knew, coming in here I had to be solid, and in the second game, when I let my guard down, she took it. I knew what I had to do in the third and fourth and I was very pleased with my focus.

“I’m very pleased to be playing in front of a Dutch crowd and to be back in Holland again,” Nicol, a former world number one player was quoted as saying in the tournament website.  ― Bernama

