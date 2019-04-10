Hamidin steps down as AFF vice-president

Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin (left) has decided to step down as Asean Football Federation’s vice-president. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 ― Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin has stepped down as Asean Football Federation’s (AFF) vice-president for the 2019-2023 term which he won in March.

FAM, in a statement today, said the decision was taken by Hamidin a day after his appointment as a member of the executive committee of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for 2019-2023 on April 6 through a letter which was sent to the AFF president Major General Khiev Sameth.

“On the basis of respecting the spirit of unity among the affiliates in AFF, I, hereby, decide to step down as vice-president of AFF effective immediately.

“Following my discussion with AFC president Shaikh Salman Ebrahim Al Khalifa and Major General Sameth, I have taken the decision which will not only enable me to be more focused on my duty as an exco member of AFC but also opens the path to collegues from neighbouring countries to contribute their energy as AFF vice-president,” said Hamidin as quoted in the statement.

At the AFF Congress in Siem Reap, Cambodia on March 17, Hamidin with Datuk Seri Zaw Zaw of Myanmar and Datuk Seri Francisco Kalbuadi Lay from Timor Leste won the three AFF vice-presidental seats uncontested.

AFF, currently, is headed by Sameth of Cambodia, replacing Sultan Ahmad Shah who rejected his candidacy due to health reasons.

Sameth won uncontested following the withdrawal of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah. ― Bernama