Vengeance not on Porto's mind ahead of Liverpool clash, says coach Conceicao

FC Porto coach Sergio Conceicao speaks to his players during a training session at Anfield in Liverpool April 8, 2019. ― Reuters pic

PORTO, April 9 ― Porto will not be motivated by the prospect of revenge when they take on Liverpool today in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, manager Sergio Conceicao said yesterday.

Liverpool thumped Porto 5-0 on aggregate in the round of 16 last season, with Juergen Klopp's side scoring all the goals in the first leg in Portugal.

“There is no vengeance. All games have different stories. No previous results can change the course of our team,” Conceicao told a news conference.

“We don't have to think about last year. We have to enjoy the challenge we have tomorrow... we look at Liverpool as a very strong team... we know all about their power.”

Porto are looking to reach the last-four of the competition for the first time since 2003-04, when they lifted the title under Jose Mourinho but Conceicao admitted his side could face a daunting task against the Premier League leaders.

“Liverpool is on a very high level. Every week they have a high level of competition. With us it's not like that, no disrespect to the other teams,” Conceicao added.

“Realising the power of the opponent, our absences and that we are in the first game of the quarter-finals, we have to be smart and creative in the strategy for the game.”

The experienced Hector Herrera and Pepe have travelled with the squad to Anfield despite being suspended for the match while Eder Militao, Otavio and Danilo are all one booking away from missing the return fixture.

Defender Alex Telles is a doubt with a hip problem. ― Reuters