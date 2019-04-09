SEA Games: OCM to decide on number of events for Malaysians on April 25

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) will only decide on the final number of events to be participated by Malaysian athletes at the Manila SEA Games in the Philippines in November after the Athletes Selection Committee meeting on April 25.

OCM deputy president Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Mohd Zabidi said they would not be hasty in making a decision as they still needed to consider a few other sports not affiliated to OCM but which were keen to compete in the Games.

“We’ve actually decided to compete in 45 events (out of 56) based on our earlier meetings with other parties, including the National Sports Council (NSC), National Sports Institute (NSI) and representatives of national sports associations.

“But we are still reviewing the applications from several other sports not affiliated to OCM and will make a decision on April 25,” he told a press conference after attending the 12th OCM Board Meeting for the 2018-2021 term chaired by president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria at Wisma OCM here today.

Meanwhile, Abdul Azim revealed that the Philippines did not rule out the possibility that it might drop some events from the initial list of 56 when the SEA Games Federation (SEAGF) meets in Manila on April 25.

Asked who would be the two Malaysian deputy chefs de mission for the SEA Games, Abdul Azim said a decision would be made soon.

Chef de mission Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin had previously confirmed that OCM agreed to him having two deputies to help monitor the athletes’ involvement at the Games, which will be held at four clusters, namely Manila, Clark, Subic and BLT (Batangas, La Union and Tagaytay). — Bernama