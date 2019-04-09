Pursuit of yellow jersey more important, says Zawawi

For Team Sapura Cycling rider Muhammad Zawawi Azman defending the yellow jersey (overall leader) of the Le Tour de Langkawi is more important than his pursuit of the Best Asian Rider (white jersey) title. — Malay Mail pic

GENTING HIGHLANDS, April 9 — Team Sapura Cycling (TSC) rider, Muhammad Zawawi Azman acknowledged assisting his teammate, Benjamin Dyball to defend the yellow jersey (overall leader) of the Le Tour de Langkawi is more important than his pursue of the Best Asian Rider (white jersey) title.

The 29-year-old cyclist finished the race today in the 26th spot to emerge as the best Malaysian rider in three hours 27 minutes and 15 seconds in the fourth stage from Shah Alam to Genting Highlands over 114.2 kilometres which is the most challenging stage.

However, Zawawi’s placing was not good enough to be the best Asian rider when the cyclist from Kazakhstan, Vadim Pronskiy of the Vino-Astana Motors finished fourth (3:23:01s) to seize the white jersey from the Malaysian National Team cyclist Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri.

Pronskiy is now leading Asian riders with an overall time of 17:26:47s, which is four minutes and 32 seconds faster than Muhammad Zawawi who is in the fifth place (17:31:19s).

“At the moment, I feel it is more important to assist the team defend its yellow jersey as I am quite left out in Asian standings. The target today is to ensure Dyball finished in the first place and I finished as the best Asian rider but it did not happen,” he told reporters.

Australian rider, Dyball snatched the yellow jersey from Travis McCabe of Floyd’s Pro Cycling Team after winning today’s stage in 3:22:02s.

Colombian Hernan Ricardo of Interpro Cycling Academy (3:22.25s) and American Keegan Swirbul of Floyd’s Pro Cycling Team (3:22:46s) took the second and third places respectively today. — Bernama