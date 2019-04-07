Lin Dan claims second Malaysia Open title

China’s Lin Dan in action against compatriot Shi Yuqi in the semi-final match of the Celcom Axiata 2019 Open Malaysia Open at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil April 6, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Badminton men’s singles legend Lin Dan of China claimed his second Malaysia Open title after defeating his compatriot Chen Long in the final match today.

Cheered by almost 3,000 badminton fans, the two-time Olympic gold medallist strived hard to win 9-21, 21-17, 21-11 over Chen Long, who was the fourth-seeded.

With the victory, Lin Dan also bagged the prize money of US$49,000 (RM200,414).

Malaysia’s badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei, who is also Lin Dan’s old arch-rival and sporting buddy, was given the honour to give away the prizes to the winners.

This is Lin Dan’s first major title in two years.

His last major title was also the Malaysia Open back in 2017 when he beat Chong Wei 21-19, 21-14 in the final. — Bernama