Kedah stay third after loss to basement side KL

Kuala Lumpur’s Guilherme De Paula Lucrecio (centre) celebrates with his teammates during their match against Kedah at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium last night. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Kedah remained in third spot in the Super League standings despite losing 1-2 to basement side Kuala Lumpur at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras here yesterday.

All the three goals were scored by foreigners, with Filipino Luke Woodland (ninth minute) and Brazilian Guilherme De Paula (49th) netting for the City boys while another Brazilian, Fernando Rodriguez (31st) scored for Kedah.

The Red Eagles have 12 points, the same as Selangor, but occupy third spot on better goal difference.

Selangor moved up to fourth with a thrilling 4-3 win over Melaka at the Hang Jebat Stadium.

Super sub Sean Eugene Selvaraj was the hero for the Red Giants when he scored two late goals — in the 88th minute and injury time — to seal all three points.

Selangor had taken the lead through skipper Mohd Amri Yahyah in the seventh minute but Melaka equalised through Filipino Patrick Reichelt (19th minute).

Amri put Selangor 2-1 ahead in the 24th minute, but again Melaka drew level when Reichelt found the target in the 53rd minute.

It was then Melaka who went 3-2 ahead through Montenegro player Darko Markovic in the 70th minute.

Then came Sean’s heroics.

In another match, Terengganu FC (TFC) went down to a surprise 1-2 home defeat to PKNP FC at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.

PKNP FC led 2-0, courtesy of a brace by Giancarlo Lopes Rodrigues (45th minute penalty and 47th minute), before TFC narrowed the deficit through Ahmad Syamim Yahya (72nd).

In the Premier League, Selangor United stayed in fourth spot after a narrow 2-1 win over Sabah at the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium.

Sergio Aguero (37th minute) and Fauzan Dzulkifli (70th) netted for Selangor United while Sabah replied through Alto Linus (88th).

Sarawak also failed to capitalise on home ground advantage when they could only draw 1-1 with 10-man Kelantan at the State Stadium in Kuching.

Bobby Gonzales put the Crocs ahead in the sixth minute before Mustafa Zazai drew the Red Warriors level right at the stroke of half time.

Kelantan then had Nik Akif Syahiran Nik Mat sent off by referee Muhammad Nazmi Nasaruddin in the 85th minute for a rough tackle.

In another Premier League match, Penang and UKM FC shared the spoils after battling to a 1-1 draw at the State Stadium in Batu Kawan.

Visitors UKM FC took the lead through Mateo Roskam in the 17th minute before Julian Bottaro rescued a point for the homesters when he got the equaliser in the 63rd minute. — Bernama