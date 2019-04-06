FAM president elected member of AFC Executive Committee

Fifa President Gianni Infantino and FAM President Datuk Hamidin Amin are seen during the F:30 roadmap launch ceremony in Kuala Lumpur October 31, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president, Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin was today elected as a member of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Executive Committee at its 29th Congress here today.

Hamidin, 53, was among three Asean Zone members selected apart from Chris Nikou of the Football Federation of Australia (FFA) and Dr Tran Quoc Tuan of Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) to fill the three slots for the zone.

They won uncontested after the candidate from Singapore, Winston Lee withdrew at the last minute.

“This is an honour for FAM and Malaysia in general. I hope to not only represent the voice of Malaysia and Asean in AFC but to also build stronger rapport with association partners who are members of AFC in the mission to raise our standard of football,” Hamidin said.

Other members elected for the 2019-2023 term were Abed-Alkhaliq Masoud Ahmed (Iraq); Hachem Haider (Lebanon); Sheikh Salem Said Salem Al Wahaibi (Oman); Dr Hamid Mohammed Ali Al-Shaibani (Yemen) from the Western Zone; Sayed Ali Reza Aghazada (Afghanistan – Central Zone), Dasho Ugen Tsechup Dorji (Bhutan – Southern Zone) and Eric Fok Kai Shan (Hong Kong – Eastern Zone).

AFC president Shaikh Salman Ebrahim Al Khalifa of Bahrain retained his post uncontested after Mohamed Khalfan Matar Saeed Al Romaithi (UAE) and Saoud A. Aziz M A Al-Mohannadi (Qatar) withdrew from the race.

Also present at the AFC Congress were Fifa president Gianni Infantino and Fifa secretary-general, Fatma Samoura. — Bernama