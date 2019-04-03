Fulham owner Khan apologises to fans after relegation to second tier

Fulham’s Tom Cairney looks dejected after the Premier League match Watford v Fulham at Vicarage Road, Watford, April 2, 2019. — Action Images via Reuters

LONDON, April 3 — Fulham chairman Shahid Khan has apologised to the club’s supporters after the London club were relegated from the Premier League following a 4-1 defeat at Watford yesterday.

Needing at least a point to extend their battle against the drop, there was a glimmer of hope with the score 1-1 at halftime. However, they then conceded three times to ensure they follow Huddersfield Town into the second-tier Championship.

“I’m sorry that we let you down,” Khan said today in a statement on the club’s website.

“Our goal this season was to build on what we achieved in promotion and deliver on our pledge to invest heavily in the squad, ensuring that Fulham would always compete in the Premier League and, no matter the result, never disappoint.

“Last night’s outcome made official what we didn’t think would be possible in August and tried desperately to remedy and avoid as the season wore on.”

The club spent an estimated £100 million (RM537 million) on new players in the close season after gaining promotion to the top flight.

But they failed to click as a team, even naming three managers over the course of the season with Slavisa Jokanovic being replaced in November by Claudio Ranieri, who was then sacked in February and succeeded by interim coach Scott Parker.

“We hold ourselves accountable,” Khan added. “We will reflect, plan thoroughly and respond accordingly. In the weeks ahead we will communicate further as to our vision for the future.”

Fulham, who have the worst defensive record in the league having conceded 76 goals in 33 games, could still finish bottom with Huddersfield only three points behind with a game in hand. — Reuters