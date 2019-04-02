Mavs blow out short-handed 76ers

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas April 1, 2019. — AFP pic

DALLAS, April 2 — Justin Jackson scored 24 points to carry the host Dallas Mavericks past the Philadelphia 76ers 122-102 last night.

Trey Burke added 16 points while Salah Mejri contributed 16 points to go along with a season-best 14 rebounds. Dwight Powell scored 14 points and rookie Jalen Brunson had 13 for the Mavericks, who won handily despite the fact that Luka Doncic wasn’t available because of a thigh injury.

The Mavericks have now won two straight for the first time since the first week of February.

JJ Redick led the Sixers with 26 points while Tobias Harris added 25. Ben Simmons scored 17.

The Sixers, who played without center Joel Embiid out (load management) and guard Jimmy Butler (back), had their brief two-game winning streak snapped. The Sixers are 7-8 without Embiid this season.

The Sixers went more than eight minutes without a field goal late in the second quarter and trailed 68-50 at halftime.

Dirk Nowitzki’s 3-pointer from the corner with 2.8 seconds left gave the Mavericks the 18-point lead at the break.

Brunson paced the Mavericks with 11 points in the first half.

Redick kept the Sixers close for a while with 21 first- half points though the Sixers missed their final 14 shots. The field goal drought actually lasted nearly two minutes into the third period, as well.

The Sixers closed within 11 early in the third before a late Dallas surge pushed its lead to 97-77 at the end of the quarter.

Redick’s fourth 3-pointer cut the Mavericks’ advantage to 100-82 early in the fourth. But the Sixers fell behind by 18 thanks in large part to 18.2-percent 3-point shooting (6 of 33).

Dorian Finney-Smith drove in all alone and threw down a vicious one-handed dunk for a 109-87 Dallas lead with 5:41 remaining. Mejri even drained a deep trey with four minutes left to push the Mavericks’ lead to 115-91.

From there, Sixers head coach Brett Brown pulled his starters and essentially sealed the victory for the Mavericks. — Reuters