Horford’s triple-double carries Celtics over Heat

Al Horford of the Boston Celtics grabs the rebound against the Miami Heat at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts April 1, 2019. — AFP pic

BOSTON, April 2 — Al Horford’s second career triple-double led the host Boston Celtics to a 110-105 win over the Miami Heat yesterday in the opener of a home-and-home.

Horford had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double since 2015. Kyrie Irving added 25 points and eight rebounds, Jayson Tatum scored 19, and Marcus Smart had 16 points as the Celtics (46-32) maintained their grip on a share of the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Goran Dragic scored 30 to lead the Heat (38-39), who narrowly held onto the eighth and final playoff spot in the East as Orlando lost to Toronto. Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and Dwyane Wade chipped in 17 points in his last regular-season game in Boston.

Before the game, Celtics president Danny Ainge presented Wade with a piece of the TD Garden parquet floor from 2008.

Heat starting forward Derrick Jones Jr sustained a right knee injury in the first half and did not return. The team announced he will be re-evaluated in Miami, where the two teams will meet again tomorrow.

Trailing by 14 at the half, the Heat got within 71-65 on an alley-oop finished by Adebayo with 6:28 left in the third. Miami would get no closer in the period, entering the fourth down 88-77.

The Heat once again threatened in the fourth, getting within three on a trio of Kelly Olynyk free throws with 6:44 to go. Tatum and Terry Rozier responded with 3s for the Celtics, and the Heat took a timeout down 101-92 with 5:16 to play.

A Wade basket got Miami within 103-100 with two minutes left, but a three-point play by Irving with 1:25 to go essentially iced the game.

The teams traded baskets to begin the contest before the Celtics went on a 15-0 run, Tatum scoring eight points. Tatum had 11 points as Boston led 36-17 after one.

The Celtics kept their foot on the gas in the second, taking their biggest lead of the half, 46-23, on a Gordon Hayward layup with 8:02 left. The Heat responded with a 10-0 stretch, but Irving hit back-to-back 3s as Boston led 52-33 with five to go.

Irving had 15 points at the break as the Celtics led 61-47.

Boston played without swingman Jaylen Brown, ruled out pregame with back spasms. — Reuters