Hood, Turner lead Blazers past Timberwolves

Evan Turner of the Portland Trail Blazers rebounds the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Centre in Minneapolis, Minnesota April 1, 2019. — AFP pic

MINNEAPOLIS, April 2 — Rodney Hood scored 21 points, and Evan Turner came off the bench for a triple-double as the visiting Portland Trail Blazers pulled away for a 132-122 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves last night.

Turner went 5-for-5 from the field while collecting 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in only 25 minutes for the Trail Blazers, who have won 10 of their last 12 contests. Enes Kanter contributed 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots, and Seth Curry scored 19 points for Portland, which shot 54.9 percent from the field, making 15 of 30 3-point attempts.

Andrew Wiggins had 21 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 17 points with 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who have lost eight of their last 10. Tyus Jones had 14 points and 10 assists.

Portland matched its season high for points in a half in running out to a 75-64 lead at intermission. Hood scored 17 points and Kanter 15 for the Blazers, who shot 65.1 percent from the field, hitting 10 of 16 attempts from 3-point range.

Minnesota closed out the third quarter on a 12-0 run to carry a 100-97 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Wolves increased the margin to 105-99, but the Blazers parlayed a 9-0 run into a 114-109 advantage with 7:13 remaining. Minnesota drew within 117-114 on a layup by Jerryd Bayless, but the Blazers responded with a 7-0 tear to go ahead 124-114 with 4:27 left. The Wolves got no closer than eight points the rest of the way.

Portland finished the first quarter on a 16-3 run to surge to a 38-23 lead. Kanter and Hood each had 12 points — Hood on 5-for-5 shooting.

The Blazers stoked the difference to 45-27 early in the second quarter. Minnesota used a 9-0 run to cut it to 45-36, but Portland answered with a 12-2 spurt to hike its advantage to 57-38. The Wolves closed again to within 61-52 late in the quarter before the Blazers went into the break with an 11-point bulge. — Reuters