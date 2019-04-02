Green, Raptors handle Magic, 121-109

Jeremy Lin of the Toronto Raptors shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto April 1, 2019. — AFP pic

TORONTO, April 2 — Danny Green scored a season-best 29 points and added five rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors defeat the visiting Orlando Magic 121-109 last night.

The Raptors (55-23), who are second in the Eastern Conference, gained a split in the four-game season series with the Magic (38-40), who are still trying to get into the playoffs. They remain a half-game back of the Miami Heat, who also lost yesterday, for the final spot in the East.

The Magic had won seven of their eight previous games.

Kawhi Leonard added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Raptors. Serge Ibaka scored 15 points, Marc Gasol had 13 points, Kyle Lowry contributed 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists, and Fred VanVleet scored 10 points for Toronto.

Evan Fournier scored 21 points for the Magic, Nikola Vucevic had 13 points and 13 rebounds, Wesley Iwundu added 16 points and Khem Birch had 11.

Toronto led by 24 during the third quarter and had a 20-point advantage entering the fourth.

The Magic scored the first six points of the fourth quarter, but the Raptors responded with their own 6-0 surge.

Orlando came back again and closed the margin to eight with 1:12 to play as the Raptors went with reserves.

The Magic led 36-29 after the first quarter and expanded that margin to 11 in the second minute of the second quarter on Fournier’s 14-footer.

The Raptors used improved defence and a 19-2 run to lead 62-52 when Lowry completed the first-half scoring with two free throws. Green had 18 points to lead all scorers at the break. Fournier led Orlando with 13 first-half points.

Lowry started the third quarter with a 3-pointer. One minute later, Leonard’s jumper increased the lead to 16 points.

Orlando answered with a 7-0 run to draw within nine points. Green then took over the next stretch of the game, making a layup and two 3-pointers to boost the lead to 17 with 7:06 left in the third quarter.

The Raptors led by 20 points with 5:45 remaining in the third quarter after Green made another 3-pointer.

After Orlando crept back to within 15, Toronto opened again and led by 24 when VanVleet made a 3-point shot with 2:17 left in the quarter.

The Raptors led 95-75 after three quarters.

Toronto was without OG Anunoby (concussion-like symptoms). — Reuters