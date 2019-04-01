Liverpool late show against Spurs demonstrates belief, says Robertson

Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld scores an own goal and Liverpool’s second during their Premier League at Anfield, Liverpool March 31, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 1 — Andy Robertson says Liverpool’s last-gasp defeat of Tottenham showed the players have the belief to win any match as they go head to head with Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Liverpool scored their third win in a league match in the 90th minute or later this season to snatch a 2-1 victory over Tottenham and return to the top of the table on Sunday.

Toby Alderweireld’s own goal was also Liverpool’s 33rd match winner in the 90th minute or later in Premier League history, eight more than any other club.

“I think it comes from the whole squad having the right attitude and belief that we are good enough to win any game,” said Liverpool defender Robertson.

“We know we’ve got the energy, we know we’ve got the heart to go right until the end in every single game.

“Our fitness levels are the best they should be at this point of the season, so we know we can go right to the end.

“Sometimes you just need that bit of luck and we got it but even when we were going through the tough times in the second half, we still believed we were going to win the game and that’s the mentality we have.”

Victory put Liverpool back on top of the table with a two-point advantage over City, who have a game in hand.

With the game against Tottenham at 1-1 heading into the 90th minute it seemed like a pivotal moment in the title race, as Jurgen Klopp’s side looked set to drop two points.

Klopp praised the Anfield crowd for their reaction to conceding an equaliser, saying it was the best response he had witnessed in his time at the club but Robertson said nobody got carried away with the celebrations.

“We are obviously buzzing with the three points but nothing has been won, just a game, and we have a long way to go,” he said.

“There won’t be over-celebration. It is a big thing against a rival but we need to keep going and let’s see where it takes us any way.” — AFP