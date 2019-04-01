Five talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring the third Borussia Dortmund goal against VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga match at Dortmund March 9, 2019. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, April 1 — Borussia Dortmund scored twice in stoppage time with Paco Alcacer to beat VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 on Saturday and take over the lead in the Bundesliga. Champions Bayern Munich drew 1-1 at Freiburg to drop to second place, two points behind.

Here are five talking points from the weekend in the Bundelsiga.

Home run

Borussia Dortmund remained unbeaten at home under Lucien Favre, with the Swiss coach having seen his team collect 38 points from their 14 games in front of a home crowd this season.

Dortmund have won 12 and drawn two matches at home in the current campaign.

Hat-trick

Yussuf Poulsen scored three goals with his four shots on goal in their 5-0 demolition of Hertha Berlin. The Dane became the first Leipzig player to score a Bundesliga hat-trick.

Lewandowski milestone

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski scored on Saturday for the fourth consecutive league game and now needs only one more goal to reach the 200-mark in the Bundesliga and become the fourth player to reach the milestone.

His 14th goal in his 14th game against Freiburg means he is also top of the Bundesliga scorers’ list with 19.

Stevens century

Schalke 04, last season’s runners-up, earned their first win in nine matches to give them some respite in the relegation battle. The Royal Blues’ first win in interim coach Huub Stevens’ second game in charge means they move six points clear of the drop zone.

It was also Stevens’ 100th win on the Schalke bench, with the Dutchman, voted Schalke’s coach of the century, in his third stint at the Ruhr valley club.

Kramaric record

Hoffenheim’s Andrej Kramaric notched his 47th league goal for the club in their 4-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen to become their record Bundesliga scorer. He improved on Sejad Salihovic’ previous best of 46 goals.

Hoffenheim’s time in the Bundesliga only began in 2008. — Reuters