Sprinter Muhammad Zulfiqar eyes slot in 2019 Asian Championship

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — National sprinter, Muhammad Zulfiqar Ismail is hoping to join the national squad in the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar next month.

The Tunku Ismail Sports School pre-university student conceded competing for a place would be very stiff as all national sprinters especially Jonathan Nyepa, Khairul Hafiz Jantan and Muhammad Aqil Yasmin are exhibiting top performances lately.

“If I am selected, I will definitely do my best,” the 20-year-old sprinter said when met by Bernama in the 1st Malaysia Open Grand Prix at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, here last night.

He had won the silver in the men’s 100m in 10.41 seconds with world under-20 junior champion, Lalu Muhammad Zohri bagging the gold (10.20 seconds) while Taiwan’s Wei-Tsu Wang collected the bronze medal.

In this regard, national women’s sprinter, Siti Fatimah Mohamad was satisfied with a bronze after clocking 11.91 seconds in the women’s 100m.

The gold medal went to Kyrgyzstan’s Anna Bulanova (11.75 seconds), while the silver was claimed by Taiwanese athlete, Chia Chen Hu (11.89 seconds). — Bernama