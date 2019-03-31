Chow-Lee fail to clinch second international title

Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean failed in their mission to grab their second international title.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — National top women’s doubles pair, Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean failed in their mission to grab their second international title after losing in the final match of the 2019 India Open Badminton Tournament in New Delhi, today.

The third seeded pair put up a scintillating performance against the top seeds, Greysia Polli-Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia before losing 11-21 and 23-25 in the final match which lasted about 51 minutes at KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website.

Earlier, the world-ranked 17th pair stunned the world number 10th pair, Jongkolphan Kititharakul-Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand in the semi-finals tie, yesterday.

For the record, Chow and Mei claimed their maiden international title at Syed Modi International Tournament in India which is the BWF World Tour Super 300 Tournament, last November.

Malaysia’s interest in four other events — men’s singles and doubles, women’s singles and mixed doubles, fizzled out in the preliminary round in the BWF World Tour Super 500 Tournament. — Bernama