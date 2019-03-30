Tottenham present Liverpool’s toughest hurdle towards title push

File photo of the Tottenham match against Southampton at the Tottenham Stadium in London, March 24, 2019. . — Reuters pic

LIVERPOOL, March 30 — Liverpool face arguably the toughest challenge remaining in their quest to end nearly three decades without a Premier League title when a Tottenham side with their own desperate need for points visit Anfield tomorrow.

Jurgen Klopp’s men hold a two-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, but have played one game more meaning they need the champions to slip up at some point in their remaining eight games.

However, City face a brutal April schedule as they bid to complete a historic quadruple of trophies and still have to travel to local rivals Manchester United, as well as hosting Tottenham themselves

Tricky trips to Southampton, Cardiff and Newcastle, who are all battling for survival, await Liverpool but the majority of their seven remaining games are at fortress Anfield, where they have dropped just four points all season.

“They are unbeaten in the Premier League at Anfield, it is going to be a massive challenge,” admitted Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. “We respect them, they are doing good job.”

Just a few weeks ago, Spurs could have circled tomorrow’s visit as a chance to claw back ground in the title race themselves.

However, a run of just one point from their last four Premier League games has left Pochettino’s men, now 15 points adrift of Liverpool in third, scrambling just to protect their place in the top four.

Three weeks have passed since their last outing for Pochettino to stew over a 2-1 defeat at Southampton and the Argentine wants a reaction at Anfield.

“We are in a very good position in the Premier League and the Champions League, but of course it is not enough” added Pochettino.

“I feel little disappointed because in some periods during the season we were really good and some, like now, we are not showing our real quality.”

A trip north kicks off a momentous week for Spurs as they will finally begin life in the club’s new 62,000 capacity stadium on Wednesday against Crystal Palace after months of delays.

Pochettino hailed the venue as “the best stadium in the world”, but its unveiling at a reported cost of £1 billion (RM5,3 billion) has only emphasised the need for Spurs to make sure it hosts Champions League football next season.

However, Klopp believes Tottenham will be buoyed just by the experience of training in their new home this week.

“I think these are exciting times for Tottenham. I saw only pictures of it and it looks pretty impressive,” he added.

“Tottenham played their last game three weeks ago, I don’t think anybody feels any defeat from three weeks ago.

“We expect the strongest Tottenham you can expect because I heard nothing about any injury problems or whatever. They had a few over the season but not in the moment, so there will be a strong side here. A world-class team will be here.”

Indeed, Harry Kane continued his strong comeback from an ankle injury by scoring in both England’s comprehensive victories over the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

Kane’s streak of 12 goals in 13 matches for club and country has seen him move level with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane on 17 Premier League goals, just one behind Man City’s Sergio Aguero in the race for the Golden Boot.

Salah pipped Kane to the award last season, but the Egyptian has scored just once in the last 10 games, while Mane has shouldered the goalscoring burden with 11 in as many games

“I’m sure all the players up there will be looking to get that award,” said Kane. “But it’s just a bonus. As a striker I’ll be trying to help my team as much as possible.” — AFP