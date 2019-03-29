Reaction to Solskjaer’s appointment as Man United manager

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer walks out onto the pitch at Old Trafford in Manchester March 28, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 29 — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment as Manchester United’s permanent manager was greeted with widespread approval from fans, members of the squad and club greats yesterday.

Solskjaer, who has turned around the club’s season in the 19 games since he took over as interim manager in the wake of Jose Mourinho’s sacking, has been handed a three-year contract.

Here are some reactions to the club’s decision.

Former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel

“It’s well-deserved and from a Manchester United fan’s perspective it’s a great appointment, it offers so many things in the short term that we haven’t seen for a long time.

“Ole has been very positive, and he has done exactly what they wanted him to do, so it’s a good day.”

Manchester United supporters trust (must)

“Over a few short months fans have witnessed a turnaround that even the most optimistic could not have predicted. Results on the field have been delivered through the playing style and team ethos that successive managers, since Sir Alex (Ferguson) stepped down, were unwilling or unable to create.

“Ole’s considerable achievements in such a short time are however still a work in progress. It is now essential that the Board back him fully in providing financial resources for world class signings to strengthen the squad further.”

Former United defender Gary Neville

“I’m delighted for Ole. I didn’t think this would happen when he was appointed. However the results and spirit in the club have been incredible since he arrived and he deserves it. He now needs support in the transfer market in terms of finance and the right resource.”

Former United first-team coach Rene Meulensteen

“I think it’s well thought-through. I think when Ole came in as an interim manager they did that with a clear purpose in the back of their mind, which I think was a good plan from the start. It settled everyone down. Ole was there from the start to make sure that he could create a positive environment in and around the club, which has happened and has also resulted in good performances and good results.”

Former United striker Wayne Rooney

“Congratulations to Ole on the job. Well deserved. Looking forward to watching the rest of the season.” ­— Reuters