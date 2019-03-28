Ireland charged after tennis ball protest in Euro 2020 qualifier

DUBLIN, March 28 — Ireland have been hit with a UEFA charge after fans threw tennis balls onto the pitch in a bizarre protest during their Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia.

The incident happened in the 33rd minute of Tuesday's 1-0 win in Dublin as fans vented their displeasure at outgoing Football Association of Ireland chief executive John Delaney.

A UEFA statement said: "Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the European Qualifiers Group D match between Republic of Ireland and Georgia (1-0), played on 26 March.

"Charges against Republic of Ireland: Throwing of objects."

The case will be dealt with by UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body on May 16.

Reports of a planned protest emerged ahead of the game, three days after it was announced that the controversial Delaney was to move from his existing post to the newly created role of executive vice-president.

The game had been stopped for a 33rd-minute foul by Georgia defender Guram Kashia on Ireland striker David McGoldrick when dozens of tennis balls were thrown from the stands.

When play restarted around three minutes later, Conor Hourihane scored the game's only goal from the resulting free-kick. — AFP