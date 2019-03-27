World No. 1 Djokovic stunned by Bautista Agut in Miami

Roberto Bautista Agut hits a forehand against Novak Djokovic in the fourth round of the Miami Open at Miami Open Tennis Complex. — Reuters pic

MIAMI, March 27 — Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut rallied to shock world number one Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 yesterday to reach the quarter-finals of the ATP and WTA Miami Open.

Bautista Agut, ranked 25th in the world, booked a meeting with defending champion John Isner, who beat Britain's Kyle Edmund 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3).

The defeat derailed Djokovic's bid for a record seventh Miami Open ATP title.

The Serbian star, who earned his 15th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, returned form a short rain delay in the second set to hold for 5-5 and had a break point in the next game.

But Bautista Agut held firm, eking out the set and wrapping up the victory in two hours and 29 minutes.

He notched his second three-set win over Djokovic this season after a victory over the Serbian on the way to the title in Doha.

The defeat capped a disappointing March on US hardcourts for Djokovic, who was bundled out of the third round at Indian Wells. — AFP