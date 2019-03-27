Nicol launches her premier ‘Power’ video

Datuk Nicol David celebrates after defeating India’s Dipika Pallikal in the women’s semi-finals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta August 25, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — After her retirement announcement last February, Malaysia’s squash queen, Datuk Nicol Ann David today announced that she would continue to get involve in the sport that she loves.

“I don’t just want to ‘leave’. I believe that I still have something to share and I’ve got a lot in store that I want to give back and also tell people what is really there that squash have given me.

“I will be sharing my journey throughout the next few months through three videos, that is Power, Determination and Heart,” said the 35-year-old in a statement today.

In the video entitled Power is a motivational campaign, Nicol shares her journey in squash to motivate the younger generation to bring out their own ‘power’ as well as with everyone in Malaysia and the world via her instagram page.

The three videos encapsulate Nicol’s passion, mission, goal and experience, which she would share henceforth.

The eight-time world champion noted that she would be sharing her ‘The Dream Remains’ campaign in the next few months until the end of the squash season in June.

After an illustrious 20-year career in squash, Nicol will continue her love in squash through the Nicol David Foundation to help girls realise their full potential.

She will also be working together with the Professional Squash Association (PSA) to spread further the awareness of squash around the globe through mentoring young professional players and also as a speaker and writer through her motivational series called ‘Nurturing Belief’ where she would share her learning, practice and experience as a world champion athlete.

The Penangite ends her illustrious career with 81 PSA titles from 102 finals and held the number one spot for a record 109 months consecutively from 2006 to 2015. — Bernama