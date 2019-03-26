Mick Schumacher to test with Ferrari and Alfa Romeo

Mick Schumacher will test with Ferrari and Alfa Romeo in Bahrain next week, the Formula One teams announced today. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 26 — Mick Schumacher, son of seven-times world champion Michael, will test with Ferrari and Alfa Romeo in Bahrain next week, the Formula One teams announced today.

The German, who makes his Formula Two debut in Bahrain this weekend with the Prema team, will test Ferrari’s F90 car at the Sakhir circuit on April 2 after the grand prix there.

The 19-year-old, who won the European F3 title last year and is a member of Ferrari’s young driver academy, will also test Alfa Romeo’s new car on the Wednesday.

“I am really looking forward to what I’m sure will be a great experience,” he said.

“But for the moment, I am consciously putting all thoughts of the test to one side, because I am also very much looking forward to competing in my first F2 race and would like to focus 100 per cent on the weekend to come.”

Britain’s Callum Ilott, who is also in Formula Two this season and is another Ferrari academy member, will make his F1 test debut with Ferrari-powered Alfa in Barcelona in May after the Spanish Grand Prix.

Schumacher’s father, who has not been seen in public since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013, won five of his record seven Formula One titles with the Italian team between 2000-04 and holds the record of 91 wins.

Ferrari principal Mattia Binotto said the team’s current driver Charles Leclerc was proof of the worth of the academy as a high level training programme for talented youngsters.

“Mick, who joined the FDA in January, and Callum, who has been with us since 2017, are definitely drivers on their way up,” he said.

“I believe that driving the SF90 in an official setting such as the tests in Bahrain and Barcelona can be very useful at this stage in their career.” — Reuters