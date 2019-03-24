Ronaldo-inspired Kean says more records to come after first Italy goal

Italy’s Moise Kean celebrates scoring their second goal during their Euro 2020 qualifier Group J match with Finland in Udine, Italy March 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

UDINE, March 24 — Teenage star Moise Kean said yesterday that had learned from Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring his first goal for Italy in what he hopes will be a record-breaking career.

The 19-year-old forward was the first player born in the 21st century to score for the senior team, with the second goal on 74 minutes in a 2-0 Euro 2020 qualifying Group J win over Finland in Udine.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini chose Kean to replace the injured Federico Chiesa in a three-pronged attack along with Juventus teammate Federico Bernardeschi and Ciro Immobile.

“I learn from Cristiano Ronaldo, in training, I steal his secrets,” said Keane, who was born in Vercelli to Ivorian parents.

“I always try to be ready and train regularly so that I’m prepared when the time comes.

“This is a beautiful evening, but I know that I still have so many records to beat and I intend to beat them.

“When I got the call, I was fired up, excited, eager to show what I could do. Ciro (Immobile) gave me a great assist and it’s thanks to him and the whole team that I was able to score.”

The first player born this century to start in Serie A, the first to score in the Italian top flight, and the first to make his debut with the Under 21 team, Kean was also the first to play with the senior national team in a friendly match and now a competitive game yesterday.

Kean, who was born in 2000, had been chosen by Mancini in a friendly against the United States last November, coming on as a second-half substitute.

His goal against Finland made him the second youngest Italian to score for the national side after former Juventus player Bruno Nicole in 1958 against France, aged 18 years and 258 days.

“He has great qualities, but it’s all up to him — the margins for improvement are enormous,” said Mancini. — AFP