Nicholas misses target, but pleased with best-ever feat in Maybank C’ship

National professional player, Nicholas Fung, during the final round of the Maybank Golf Championship 2019 at Saujana Golf and Country Club, Subang, March 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, March 24 — National golfer Nicholas Fung may not have met his target of a top-10 finish in the Maybank Championship, but his 15th placing is still his best-ever achievement in the US$3 million tournament.

Nicholas, 28, carded four birdies and two bogeys for a two-under 70 at the Saujana Golf and Country Club here today for a four-day total of eight-under 280 and finish joint 15th with four others.

“I’m very happy with my round although it wasn’t as good as yesterday, but I managed to shoot two-under par today. I think this is my best finish ever in my home country. It’s unbelievable.

“It’s not easy to play well out there, not with so many friends, supporters and sponsors coming to cheer for me. There was a lot of pressure out there, but I just kept my momentum going shot by shot,” said Nicholas, who earned US$40,560 (about RM165,000) and an invitation to play in the Japan Open from Sept 26-29.

He said that his target now was to get as many wins as possible in the Asian Tour to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“I want to get some points on board for my world ranking. I’m looking forward to playing well and winning on the Asian Tour to boost my world ranking for the Olympics. That’s the only thing on my mind,” he said.

Meanwhile, national No. 1 Gavin Kyle Green shot five birdies and three bogeys today for a two-under 70 and a four-day total of five-under 283.

The 25-year-old, who finished joint 30th with five others, said he was disappointed with his overall performance.

“It was a very frustrating finish. I’m just really disappointed right now but, overall, it was okay. It was a very average week, I should have done better. My putting was bad, so I guess it’s something I need to to work on for my next event,” said Gavin, who thanked local golf fans for continuously supporting and motivating him. — Bernama