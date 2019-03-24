Hazard’s commemorative cap likely to end up in his garage

Belgium’s Eden Hazard looks on during their Euro 2020 Qualifiers match with Russia at the Roi Baudouin stadium in Brussels March 21, 2019. — AFP pic

NICOSIA, March 24 — The special cap Eden Hazard will receive today when he makes his 100th international appearance for Belgium will probably end up in his garage, the Chelsea midfielder said yesterday.

“It would have been nicer to be playing in Belgium but the calendar determined otherwise,” he said ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifier against Cyprus in Nicosia.

“I’m happy that in my 28th year I have reached the milestone. It has been a great experience to date and hopefully it will not end just yet. I’m still feeling good and still have a lot of pleasure to wear the (Belgian) shirt”

Hazard will join Belgium’s other centurions Jan Vertonghen and Axel Witsel in receiving a commemorative cap.

“What am I going to do with it? I fear it will land up in my garage along with the trophies that I’ve won,” he told reporters.

“I’ve said before that I not really interested in those sort of things. Maybe my father will hand it up at Stade Brainois.”

The Belgian amateur club is where Hazard and his three brothers began their careers and his father Thierry is the groundsman. — AFP