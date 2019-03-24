China run rampant against Philippines in AFC U-23 2020 qualifier

SHAH ALAM, March 24 — China stayed on course to qualify to the final round of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under 23 (U-23) 2020 after hammering Laos 8-0 in their second Group J match in the qualifying round at the Shah Alam Stadium, today.

The second straight victory saw Guus Hiddink’s side remained at the top of Group J standings with six points from two matches, while the second defeats for the Young Azkals saw them out of contention for a place in the final round of the tournament which would be held in Thailand.

In today’s action, China who whipped Laos 5-0 in their opening match on March 22, took a comfortable 5-0 lead at the first half via Shan Huanhuan in the 10th minute, Hu Jinghang (13th and 42nd minute), Huang Cong (19th minute) and Lin Liangming in the 29th minute.

After the restart, China continued to dominate the proceedings of the match by adding three more goals through Shan Huanhuan in the 77th minute, besides a brace from substitute, Zhang Yuning in the 48th minute and 89th minute.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Hiddink was extremely delighted with the performances of his young charges, but revealed they might face a tough encounter against hosts Malaysia in their last preliminary round on Tuesday.

“The boys did what I have asked them to do and the results proved everything. This team has made major improvement since I took charge back in September last year.

“It will be a difficult game for us against Malaysia, having seen them played very well against Laos and the fact that they have some good players, and therefore we must play a good game to get a good result,” the 72-year-old Dutch tactician added.

Philippines assistant head coach, Randolfo Clarino, on the other hand, said the Chinese performed far better than his players and therefore urged his side to improve their performances against Laos on Tuesday.

“They played very well than us and we learned a good lesson from this heavy defeat, but I hope the players would improve their mental strength before facing Laos on Tuesday,” he added. — Bernama