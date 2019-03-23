Ramsey unfit for Wales’ Euro qualifier against Slovakia

Wales’ Ben Davies and team mates during training at the Cardiff City Stadium in Wales, March 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

CARDIFF, March 23 — Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey is unavailable for tomorrow’s European Championship qualifier against Slovakia after failing to recover from a thigh injury, manager Ryan Giggs said today.

The 28-year-old sat out Wales’ friendly against Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday and was expected to be fit for their first Group E qualifier in Cardiff but has withdrawn from the national squad and returned to Arsenal for treatment.

“Aaron’s gone back to Arsenal, he’s not available tomorrow,” Giggs told reporters. “His injury didn’t clear up in time so it’s obviously a blow.

“We have plan B and we’ve worked on it during the week. He was in good form but it gives a chance for someone else.”

Wales are already without the injured Ethan Ampadu (back), Sam Vokes (groin) and Tom Lawrence (ankle) for the match in Cardiff.

Ramsey, whose contract with Arsenal expires this year, is set to join Italian side Juventus in the close season after signing a four-year deal with the reigning Serie A champions in February. — Reuters