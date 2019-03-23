Hurkacz stuns Thiem in Miami, Djokovic breezes through

Hubert Hurkacz returns a shot at the Miami Open in Miami Gardens, Florida March 22, 2019. — AFP pic

MIAMI, March 23 — Indian Wells champion Dominic Thiem's bid for a “Sunshine Slam” met with a quick end as he fell 6-4 6-4 to Hubert Hurkacz in the Miami Open second round on Friday, while world number one Novak Djokovic wasted little time in dispatching Bernard Tomic.

The 22-year-old Hurkacz broke third seed Thiem four times, including in the final games of each set, to record the biggest win of his career.

Austrian Thiem, who beat Roger Federer on Sunday to win his first career Masters 1000 title at the BNP Paribas Open, was uncharacteristically sloppy on the Grandstand court.

Djokovic needed just over an hour to brush aside Australian Tomic 7-6(2) 6-2 and advance to the third round of a tournament he has won six times. The Serb improved his record to 6-0 against Tomic.

In other men's matches, seventh seed John Isner beat Italian Lorenzo Sonego, 11th seed Borna Coric beat Roberto Carballes Baena, Briton Kyle Edmund beat Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, Gilles Simon lost to French compatriot Jeremy Chardy and Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia beat German Mischa Zverev.

Canadian Milos Raonic, the 12th seed, also advanced when Germany's Maximillian Marterer withdrew due to knee pain while 16th seed Gael Monfils pulled out of the tournament with an injury. — Reuters