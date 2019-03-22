Weapons found on PSG fans’ coach before women’s match

Chelsea’s Hannah Blundell and Paris St Germain’s Shuang Wang in action in the Women’s Champions League quarter final. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 22 — Weapons including knives and knuckle dusters were found on a coach carrying Paris St Germain fans to a women’s Champions League match away to Chelsea yesterday, British police said.

There were also “sporadic incidents of disorder” at two London railway stations, the police said, and they were called to investigate reports of fans causing criminal damage at the match venue in the suburb of Kingston.

“Those involved were identified and when they attended the Kingsmeadow stadium this evening they were stopped,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement to the BBC.

“A coach they travelled in was searched and weapons, including knives and knuckle dusters, were recovered along with Class A drugs.”

One man was arrested for drug possession and the rest escorted from the area.

Chelsea won the quarter-final first-leg match 2-0. — Reuters