Le Sommer, Renard give women's Champions League holders Lyon edge over Wolfsburg

Lyon's defender Wendie Renard (left) vies with Wolfsburg's Sara Bjork Gunnars-Dottir during the Uefa women's Champions League quarter-final at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon March 20, 2019. — AFP pic

PARIS, March 21 — Reigning champions Lyon beat two-time former winners Wolfsburg 2-1 in the Uefa women's Champions League quarter-finals first leg yesterday.

France forward Eugenie Le Sommer and club captain Wendie Renard scored in the first half for the home side at the Groupama Stadium before Nilla Fischer clawed one back for the Germans in final 45 minutes.

“We would have liked to close things up in the second half but they put us under a lot of pressure,” Le Sommer told Canal+.

“As it stands we are through but we have to play the second leg with better intent than we had in the second half,” the 157-time France international added.

Lyon's Amandine Henry wasted the best of the early chances as she sliced her sixth minute effort wide after Ada Hegerberg's shot was parried to her feet.

Attacker Le Sommer opened the scoring five minutes later.

She intercepted a sloppy Claudia Neto backpass and beat goalkeeper Almuth Schult for an easy tap-in for her 14th goal of the campaign.

Centreback Renard doubled the French side's advantage rising highest to head home Amel Majri's corner after 18 minutes.

Le Sommer missed an opportunity to double her tally for the evening just before the break.

Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg fed the French forward in the box but Le Sommer's powerful volley hit the bar.

Wales midfielder Jess Fishlock could have stretched the advantage on 55 minutes but her strike at the backpost found the side-netting following Henry's deep cross.

The two teams met in last season's final with Lyon winning after extra time and after the break yesterday, Wolfsburg again showed they will not be beaten easily.

“I don't know what happened in the first half,” said Wolfsburg's skipper Fischer. “We controlled the game in the second half. It was important that we scored.”

The visitors halved the deficit eight minutes later as Fischer bundled home a header after Anne Blaesse's shot rebounded off the post in a final 45 minutes dominated by the Germans.

“After the break we unconsciously played a little deeper,” said Sarah Bouhaddi, the Lyon goalkeeper, adding that in the return leg Lyon “must stay focused and lively.”

Elsewhere, England's Toni Duggan scored twice as Barcelona won at home against Norwegians Lillestrom SK 3-0.

Bayern Munich, playing in the last eight for only the second time drew 1-1 at Slavia Prague.

Substitute Fridolina Rolfoe gave the Bavarians the advantage on the hour before Katerina Svitkova equalised for the hosts 13 minutes later.

The final first leg tie sees Chelsea welcome Paris Saint-Germain today. The second legs take place on Wednesday March 27. — AFP