Fine run for Nicholas on first day of Maybank Championship

This handout from the Asian Tour shows Nicholas Fung of Malaysia posing with the winner’s trophy after the final round of the Queen’s Cup golf tournament at Santiburi Samui Country Club in Koh Samui June 18, 2017. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, March 21 — National professional player, Nicholas Fung has emerged as the best Malaysian player in the opening round of Maybank Golf Championship 2019 at Saujana Golf and Country Club, Subang.

Fung, 29, who shared the seventh position in the first round, carded five birdies and a bogey for a four-under-par 68.

Nicholas who will be tying the knot at end of this year, hopes to create a miracle by winning the championship this year.

“Of course I’m hoping to do some wonders to win Maybank Championship this year. Overall I’m happy with my performance today. I started off back nine (from 10th hole), which is my first nine, I’ve been struggling the whole nine and it’s like up and down all the time.

“But I manage to shot one under. On the front nine, everything was back to normal and I’m really happy with my play,” he told the media after finishing the round today.

Fung who did not want to put any pressure tomorrow, also said the windy weather condition did not affect his focus today.

Meanwhile, young national golfer, Shahriffuddin Ariffin who also shot well today hoped to make the cut this edition.

Shahriffuddin, 20, in his second appearance at the champion hoped to redeem his disappointment in the previous tournament due to an illness.

This year, Shahriffuddin was clearly an improved man when he fired three birdies and two bogeys for a one-under-par 71 in the opening round.

“Last year, I had just came out of the hospital for fever and it affected my performance. I am really hoping to make the cut and do well this time.

“Tee off this morning was quite good as the wind was not as strong as the afternoon session. Nonetheless, in the fifth hole, the wind started coming back and it was a challenge. I did fumbled slightly initially but I began to get the feel after the third hole,” he said.

Shahriffuddin who made the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Japan as his main target, was happy with the new green which facilitated in putting three birdies.

“On the overall, the setting is quite good, green is solid, easy to play and target birdies ...only that I slipped up on several holes and missed my chip in the second and 12th holes,” he said.

Meanwhile, national number one, Gavin Kyle Green, who started in the evening, could only card a 74, two above par after collecting two birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey.

There are 13 Malaysian professional players taking in this edition. — Bernama