Switzerland’s injured Shaqiri out of Euro qualifiers

File photo showing Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri during the international friendly at the Cornaredo Stadium in Lugano, Switzerland November 14, 2018. — Reuters pic

BERN, March 19 — Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri will miss this month’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Denmark due to a groin injury, the Swiss FA said yesterday.

“The attacking midfielder is suffering from a painful inflammation in the groin,” the FA announced on its website.

The 27-year-old Liverpool player missed training on Monday and was instead examined in a Zurich hospital.

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic will name a replacement on Tuesday for their opening Euro qualifiers away to Georgia on Saturday and at home to Denmark three days later. — Reuters